Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Bowie ISD student found with gun, knife in backpack

The Bowie Police Department removed the student and weapons from the school.
The Bowie Police Department removed the student and weapons from the school.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Bowie ISD student was found with a gun and knife in their backpack on Wednesday, according to Superintendent J. Blake Enlow.

Enlow said students and staff “saw something and said something,” causing an investigation to begin. School administration was notified and they separated the student and their backpack in the office.

Bowie Intermediate School was placed in a “hold” until the Bowie Police Department removed the student and weapons from the campus and deemed it safe to return to normal operations.

Enlow said he is grateful for campus administration, Bowie PD, students and staff for helping keep everyone safe.

The full statement can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Simmons was arrested on March 23, 2022 for possession of child pornography.
WF man arrested for editing girl onto child pornography
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits Bowie area
No deaths were reported after an EF-3 tornado hit the city.
Jacksboro tornado survivors calling event a ‘miracle’
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus

Latest News

Bettye Ricks.
Camp Fire North Texas executive director retires
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
One blood donation saves up to three lives.
TBI to support Ukraine through blood donations
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec