Bowie ISD student found with gun, knife in backpack

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Bowie ISD student was found with a gun and knife in their backpack on Wednesday, according to Superintendent J. Blake Enlow.

Enlow said students and staff “saw something and said something,” causing an investigation to begin. School administration was notified and they separated the student and their backpack in the office.

Bowie Intermediate School was placed in a “hold” until the Bowie Police Department removed the student and weapons from the campus and deemed it safe to return to normal operations.

Enlow said he is grateful for campus administration, Bowie PD, students and staff for helping keep everyone safe.

