Camp Fire North Texas executive director retires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas announced Wednesday the retirement of Executive Director Bettye Ricks.

Ricks served children in the area for over 60 years. Camp Fire officials said she has positively impacted thousands of lives in north Texas and has been the gold standard in the local nonprofit world.

Wichita Falls native Erica Mundt. (KAUZ)

Wichita Falls native Erica Mundt has been chosen to replace Ricks as executive director. She’s been a Wichita Falls resident for 46 years, working in marketing in the private and nonprofit sectors while also serving as the volunteer coordinator for Child Advocates-CASA of Red River for almost three years.

A celebration party for Ricks will be held at Harrell Park on May 12 from 4-6 p.m. Everyone is invited as they celebrate the legacy that Ricks has forged.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.