Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EASTLAND, Texas (AP) - Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy.
The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas.
The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before.
Also, a man was arrested in Ranger, Texas, over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.