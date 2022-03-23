Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street

Drone images of tornado damage in Arabi, Louisiana
Drone images of tornado damage in Arabi, Louisiana
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARABI, Louisiana (AP) — The tornado that ripped through a New Orleans suburb lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside.

Neighbors said the parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter was on a breathing machine, and now was stuck inside.

Chuck Heirsch told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate that he called 911 as he saw his neighbor on Prosperity Street trying to reach his daughter.

“They were screaming. His wife was hysterical. They were already traumatized from taking that ‘Wizard of Oz’ ride,” Heirsch said.

“All the men in the neighborhood ran to the house. The mother, they brought her to me. I just held her,” Nerissa Ledet told the newspaper. “I tried to console her. I said, ‘You know they’re going to get her out.’”

Firefighters quickly arrived and carried her out in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis described the rescue, saying she’s in a hospital and “doing fine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Simmons was arrested on March 23, 2022 for possession of child pornography.
WF man arrested for editing girl onto child pornography
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits Bowie area
No deaths were reported after an EF-3 tornado hit the city.
Jacksboro tornado survivors calling event a ‘miracle’
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus

Latest News

Doctors say strokes in young people are increasing, with adults as young as in their 20s being...
Stroke risk factors increasing among young people, doctors warn
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 shot, including 1 child, at Arizona outlet mall
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
Bettye Ricks.
Camp Fire North Texas executive director retires
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments