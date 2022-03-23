High school sports scores - March 22, 2022
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school sports scores from Tuesday night!
High school baseball:
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|Iowa Park
|10
|Mineral Wells
|0
|Rider
|5
|Granbury
|4
|Azle
|10
|WFHS
|0
|Vernon
|21
|Hirschi
|0
IOWA PARK VS. MINERAL WELLS
High school softball:
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|Iowa Park
|16
|Hirschi
|0
IOWA PARK VS. HIRSCHI
High school soccer:
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|WFHS
|5
|Burkburnett
|0
WFHS VS. BURKBURNETT
