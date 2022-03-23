Email City Guide
High school sports scores - March 22, 2022

Iowa Park Jaydon Southard hit a two-run home run against Mineral Wells.
Iowa Park Jaydon Southard hit a two-run home run against Mineral Wells.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school sports scores from Tuesday night!

High school baseball:

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
Iowa Park10Mineral Wells0
Rider5Granbury4
Azle10WFHS0
Vernon21Hirschi0

IOWA PARK VS. MINERAL WELLS

High school softball:

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
Iowa Park16Hirschi0

IOWA PARK VS. HIRSCHI

High school soccer:

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
WFHS5Burkburnett0

WFHS VS. BURKBURNETT

