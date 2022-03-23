Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found Nov. 3. Court documents indicate Graber was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties

According to KCRG, Graber had more than 15 years of experience in the classroom. She most recently taught Spanish at Fairfield High School where she’d worked since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KCRG contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nicholas Simmons was arrested on March 23, 2022 for possession of child pornography.
WF man arrested for editing girl onto child pornography
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits Bowie area
No deaths were reported after an EF-3 tornado hit the city.
Jacksboro tornado survivors calling event a ‘miracle’
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus

Latest News

Doctors say strokes in young people are increasing, with adults as young as in their 20s being...
Stroke risk factors increasing among young people, doctors warn
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 shot, including 1 child, at Arizona outlet mall
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
Bettye Ricks.
Camp Fire North Texas executive director retires
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments