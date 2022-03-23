Email City Guide
Isolated shower chances will be present Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 61 with mostly sunny skies.

We have a 20% chance of seeing a stray shower or tow in our southwestern counties Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 34 with a few clouds.

Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with sunshine returning. Thursday night, we will have a low of 38 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 79 with sunny skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 50 with sunny skies.

