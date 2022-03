WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight will be chilly as temperatures fall into the lower 30s by morning. We’ll stick with northwesterly winds on Thursday as highs climb into the middle to upper 60s. The real warm up begins Friday and lasts into the weekend with highs each day above 80! Our next chance for rain comes on Tuesday or early Wednesday of next week.

