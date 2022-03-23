WF man arrested for editing girl onto child pornography

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested on 12 counts of possessing or promoting child pornography.

Nicholas Simmons, 37, turned himself in at the county jail at around 5:30 Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Police allege that in addition to accessing eight different child pornography sites in October and November of 2021, Simmons also edited the face of a child he knew onto “lewd” images of child pornography, as well as photos of adult pornography.

An online report was made in October of 2021 to the National Center for Missing Exploited Children that someone in Wichita Falls had uploaded nine files of child pornography, according to the arrest affidavit. WFPD officials reportedly received the tip on Jan. 3, and conducted an interview with Simmons a few days later.

During the interview, Simmons allegedly told officers he had used two different Adobe applications to edit photos before getting locked out of his account. When shown a group photo with a child in it, Simmons reportedly told officers that he knew the child and identified them by name.

The arrest affidavit says officers then showed Simmons images where that child’s face had been edited onto images of child pornography. Simmons reportedly denied any involvement, as well as possessing or looking at any child pornography.

A search warrant for Simmons’ Adobe account was executed and returned by March 15, according to court documents; it allegedly found child pornography, as well as images where a prepubescent girl’s face had been edited onto both child and adult pornography.

Another search warrant for Simmons’ cell phone reportedly found that Simmons’ had browsed eight separate child pornography websites between Oct. 2 and Nov. 19 of 2021. The cell phone also allegedly had a note of stored pornography websites, with two of those sites being specific to children. The case detective noted in the arrest affidavit that the phone had fourteen Adobe applications and approximately 47 of the same adult pornography images that had been found in the Adobe search warrant, with some of those having been edited to replace the original faces.

Simmons is being held on 12 counts of possession of child pornography; each of those counts relates to a specific photograph. He currently remains in the county jail. His total bond has been set at $360,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.