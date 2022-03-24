Email City Guide
High school softball and baseball scores, March 23, 2022

Holliday Lady Eagles softball
Holliday Lady Eagles softball
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school softball and baseball were in action Wednesday night.

High school softball:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Henrietta0Holliday3
Jacksboro15Nocona0
Graham2Burkburnett3
Windthorst (game one)14Chico0
Windthorst (game two)12Chico2

HENRIETTA VS. HOLLIDAY

High school baseball:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Holliday11Henrietta3
Graham5Burkburnett0

HOLLIDAY VS. HENRIETTA

