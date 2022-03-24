High school softball and baseball scores, March 23, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school softball and baseball were in action Wednesday night.
High school softball:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Henrietta
|0
|Holliday
|3
|Jacksboro
|15
|Nocona
|0
|Graham
|2
|Burkburnett
|3
|Windthorst (game one)
|14
|Chico
|0
|Windthorst (game two)
|12
|Chico
|2
High school baseball:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Holliday
|11
|Henrietta
|3
|Graham
|5
|Burkburnett
|0
