Jacksboro pastor loses home to tornado

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacksboro residents are coming together to help one another after a tornado left parts of the city in rubble Monday night.

Not much was left of the living room of the Maddox house in Jacksboro after tornadoes ripped through north Texas on Monday. Although almost everything was destroyed in the house, their faith remains strong.

“There were no words, I think I just held my wife,” Pastor Jack Maddox, Pastor at First Baptist Jacksboro, said.

This was the initial reaction of Pastor Jack when he first laid eyes on his house after taking cover during the tornado. He said he didn’t even know his house had been destroyed until he received a phone call from a friend.

“He was concerned about my family and when I shared with him that my family was with me he said ‘pastor, your home is gone,’” Pastor Jack said.

Over 50 families lost their homes in Jacksboro after an EF-3 tornado reaching 150 mph hit the city, and when the Maddox family arrived, they could not believe what they saw.

“I honestly had to take a few minutes in my car and go ‘I am so grateful that I am going to be trying to find them an outfit instead of trying to find them,’” Ashley Hawkins, daughter of Pastor Jack, said.

Once they made sure everyone was okay, they started asking what can they do to help.

“First and foremost, is everyone safe,” Michael Maddox, son of Pastor Jack, said. “Is everyone in the community safe, what is our first priorities and after that it is okay, let me get the truck full of supplies, see what we need to do to get here and start trying to salvage whatever pieces of their life we can still find.”

“When you get the phone call that says, ‘hey mom and dad lost their house’ you think there is some other homes you have seen with damage and that is your expectation,” Hawkins said. “But when you pull up and realize really it is gone, there is no ceiling, no roof, no walls. It’s gone, it was definitely shocking.”

The cleanup process has begun and is expected take months, but Pastor Jack says items are replaceable and people are not.

“We are going to have to rebuild a lot of homes, but we are not preaching any funerals and we are grateful,” Pastor Jack said.

The community of Jacksboro has come together in this time of need helping one another in any way that they can. Although this will be a lengthy recovery process, the Maddox family said they are thankful to be alive to help.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.