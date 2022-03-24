Wild Bird Rescue hosting baby bird shower on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spring time brings warmer weather and also baby birds, and to celebrate the new life, the Wild Bird Rescue is hosting its annual Baby Bird Shower this weekend.

Staff said starting now through August, they receive anywhere from 1,400 to 2,000 baby birds that need help.

They are hoping that families will come out this Saturday, and help them stock up on supplies, while also taking some time to learn about the wildlife around them.

“It’s hugely important when you start seeing these species go away because of pollution or trash. That’s the thing that we teach the kids, it’s the whole cycle of life. They help take care of the world which helps take care of us,” Jeff Bryant, executive director of Wild Bird Rescue, said.

Bryant said they could also use volunteers to help take care of these birds that have to be fed every 15 minutes from sun up from sundown.

Supplies needed include:

Bleach

Clorox Wipes

Laundry Detergent

Dawn Dish Soap

Kleenex (Unscented and no lotion)

Trash Bags (12,33 and 39 gal)

Sheets and Pillowcases (Any color but white preferred, also with no holes or threads)

Ferret Food

Science Diet Original Cat Food

Any Antibacterial Cleaner

Kaytee Exact Formula

