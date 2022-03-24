Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wild Bird Rescue hosting baby bird shower on Saturday

Spring time brings warmer weather and also baby birds, and to celebrate the new life, the Wild...
Spring time brings warmer weather and also baby birds, and to celebrate the new life, the Wild Bird Rescue is hosting it’s annual Baby Bird Shower this weekend.(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spring time brings warmer weather and also baby birds, and to celebrate the new life, the Wild Bird Rescue is hosting its annual Baby Bird Shower this weekend.

Staff said starting now through August, they receive anywhere from 1,400 to 2,000 baby birds that need help.

They are hoping that families will come out this Saturday, and help them stock up on supplies, while also taking some time to learn about the wildlife around them.

“It’s hugely important when you start seeing these species go away because of pollution or trash. That’s the thing that we teach the kids, it’s the whole cycle of life. They help take care of the world which helps take care of us,” Jeff Bryant, executive director of Wild Bird Rescue, said.

Bryant said they could also use volunteers to help take care of these birds that have to be fed every 15 minutes from sun up from sundown.

Supplies needed include:

  • Bleach
  • Clorox Wipes
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Dawn Dish Soap
  • Kleenex (Unscented and no lotion)
  • Trash Bags (12,33 and 39 gal)
  • Sheets and Pillowcases (Any color but white preferred, also with no holes or threads)
  • Ferret Food
  • Science Diet Original Cat Food
  • Any Antibacterial Cleaner
  • Kaytee Exact Formula

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Simmons was arrested on March 23, 2022 for possession of child pornography.
WF man arrested for editing girl onto child pornography
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits Bowie area
No deaths were reported after an EF-3 tornado hit the city.
Jacksboro tornado survivors calling event a ‘miracle’
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus

Latest News

Years of studies in each of their particular fields have allowed these MSU Texas faculty...
MSU Texas professors discuss Ukraine-Russia war with community
MSU Texas professors discuss Ukraine-Russia war with community
tornado destroys pastors home
Jacksboro pastor loses home to tornado
Bettye Ricks.
Camp Fire North Texas executive director retires