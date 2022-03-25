Email City Guide
50 Plus Zone members attend murderer mystery dinner party

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There was a murder mystery dinner party in Wichita Falls hosted by the 50 Plus Zone at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

It’s the first time in two years the club has been able to put on this event, as 125 members and 21 cast members put on a wild west-themed show to figure out who was the murderer.

“Well there’s not a lot of activities going on for our age group and this way everybody gets out for an evening to have a meal and socialize with other people, it’s important,” Nona Frankie, recreational leader 50 Plus Zone, said.

The 50 Plus Zone is for people 50 and over. Frankie said tickets for this one sold out quickly, but they’ll be putting on another murder mystery party next month for those who missed it.

