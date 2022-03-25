Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds

Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent...
Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent study.(WNDU)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that patients who took aspirin when they were first hospitalized for COVID-19 lowered their odds of dying in the hospital.

The study was published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open and suggested that survival rates improved for patients who had moderate COVID symptoms and took aspirin during their first day in the hospital.

Researchers found that the results were strongest for patients over the age of 60 and for those with two or more diseases at the same time.

The study looked at data from more than 112,000 COVID patients hospitalized with moderate symptoms from January 2020 to September 2021.

According to the study, patients given aspirin on their first day in the hospital were nearly 14% less likely to die in the hospital.

And patients who took aspirin were nearly 30% less likely to suffer a pulmonary embolism.

Researchers said while effective vaccines are available in wealthy nations, COVID continues to cause more than 65,000 deaths a week worldwide. These findings highlight the need for accessible, inexpensive therapies for those who remain unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers on March...
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff
Community of Jacksboro ready to rebuild
Jacksboro community ready to rebuild
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
The community of Granger, Texas, saw widespread damage from a March 21 tornado that officials...
Texas teen gifted new truck after escaping tornado’s wrath
The Academy Awards will present a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service...
94th Academy Awards to bring back hosts, red carpet
As the war in Ukraine intensifies, it's taking a toll on some of the most innocent and...
Ukrainian girl, 11 shot through face by Russian soldier while fleeing city
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis