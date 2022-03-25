Email City Guide
Better Business Bureau study indicates rise in crypto-crime

By Emily Beaman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A study conducted by the BBB regarding cryptocurrency scams was released Thursday, March 24.

Despite the consistent rise of cryptocurrency stories flooding the news, the BBB said consumers are uninformed about the workings of cryptocurrency and the criminals who manipulate it. This lack of knowledge on the topic opens the field for scammers to prey on consumers.

BBB officials found that the increasing popularity of the cryptocurrency market has allowed criminals to exploit and steal from unsuspecting investors.

The study also reported that the substantial rise in fraud and financial loss cases are a likely result of a widespread lack of regulation and consumer education.

