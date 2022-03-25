Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Studying abroad

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with the Global Education Office.

The program allows students to take what they have learned in the classroom and expand upon it overseas. MSU Texas students have the chance to study abroad in locations like Grenada, England, France, Spain and Germany.

“Obviously, we think that international experiences and having our students live and be a part of another culture is actually one of the best things they can do,” Dr. Michael Mills, director of the Global Education Office, said. “It really kind of brings us all together.”

Mills said the programs help students see the bigger picture of their subject matter and how their future career will fit into the world.

“One of the important things we want to do is educate well-rounded students,” Mills said. “It’s part of our liberal arts mission. What better way to do that than studying abroad where you’re actually looking at your subject matter, and looking at it from all these different angles, from an international angle.”

For history major Rachel Patterson, it allowed her to fully immerse in a culture she learns about in the classroom.

“It gave me a better understanding of how different countries work, different cultures,” Patterson said. “Just seeing the differences in everyday, day-to-day life was really eye opening for me.”

“When I went to France, it was great to learn the French language,” Patterson said. “It really helped with pronunciation and using it in a real-time context.”

COVID no doubt impacted the program for the past two years, but now, they’re ready to get things back on track.

“It’s been very slow-going for international mobility, but the programs this year are seeing extremely high interest,” Mills said. “The students are excited to go, we’re excited to go and we’re really looking forward to it.”

“I think it’s a really great experience, it did change my life,” Patterson said. “I’m going again this summer because it was just so much fun and I really enjoyed the experience.”

