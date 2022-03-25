Hospice of Wichita Falls receives 5 star rating

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls earned a five star rating on Thursday.

Surveys given to caregivers and families from the last two years were taken into consideration. Beginning in May, the Centers for Medicare and Medical Services will publicly report all hospice’s star ratings, for both nonprofit and for-profit hospices.

“We feel like as an organization we do everything we can to be a five star hospice,” Jack Truette, director of development and facilities, said. “We work everyday to be the best organization possible and we feel like this tool is available to the public so they can look at this information and make an educated decision about their loved one.”

“It feels wonderful, but I knew they were going to do it, we have some wonderful nurses here,” Charla Brown, director of quality management, said.

Only 13 percent of all hospices in Texas are ranked at the five-star level, and only 12 percent in the entire United States are ranked at the five-star level.

