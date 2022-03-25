Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Leave our neighborhood’: Couple charged with harassing Russian neighbor

The Pittsburgh couple held up signs that read 'Leave our neighborhood.'
The Pittsburgh couple held up signs that read 'Leave our neighborhood.'(WPXI, Pittsburgh Police via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - A Pittsburgh couple has been charged with harassing their Russian neighbor, including holding up signs that read “Leave our neighborhood,” police say.

Investigators said that the couple has repeatedly targeted the Russian native at his home since late February, with some of the incidents captured in photos and videos.

According to a police report, in addition to holding up the signs, they threw bags of rice with explicit messages condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and dog feces in the man’s yard.

The man says he does not support what is happening in his native country.

Vasily Potanin said his neighbors have harrassed him because he is Russian.
Vasily Potanin said his neighbors have harrassed him because he is Russian.(WPXI, Pittsburgh Police via CNN Newsource)

“They assume that just because of my nationality, I must be profiting from that. I’m Putin’s spy. I work for him. All this nonsense,” Vasily Potanin told WPXI. “Honestly I think for them, the best thing that can happen is they can have the consequences legally for their actions and they should face them.”

The couple is charged with ethnic intimidation. They are scheduled to go before a judge for a preliminary hearing on May 4.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers on March...
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff
Community of Jacksboro ready to rebuild
Jacksboro community ready to rebuild
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
The community of Granger, Texas, saw widespread damage from a March 21 tornado that officials...
Texas teen gifted new truck after escaping tornado’s wrath
The Academy Awards will present a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service...
94th Academy Awards to bring back hosts, red carpet
As the war in Ukraine intensifies, it's taking a toll on some of the most innocent and...
Ukrainian girl, 11 shot through face by Russian soldier while fleeing city
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis