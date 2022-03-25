Email City Guide
Summer-Like Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will rise into the 80s on Saturday and lower to middle 90s on Sunday. Expect lots of sunshine with an increasing wind out of the south that may promote some higher fire danger risks. A strong storm system brings windy weather for Monday and Tuesday with a higher chance for brush fires! Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday night at the system crosses the area.

