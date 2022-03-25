Email City Guide
Temperatures this weekend could climb into the 90s

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 81 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 46 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 84 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 50 with sunny skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be strong at 15 to 25 mph.

Monday, the wind will be even stronger at 20 to 25 mph. Monday, we will have a high of 87 with clouds returning.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 80. Tuesday night, we will have a 30% chance for storms.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 70 with a 30% chance for storms in the morning.

