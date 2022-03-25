Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Tiger named ‘Putin’ dies at Minnesota Zoo

Putin, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, died Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo.
Putin, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, died Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo.(Minnesota Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Gray News) - A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin died at the Minnesota Zoo on Wednesday.

The zoo said in a press release that Putin experienced cardiac failure during a routine medical procedure, and despite “heroic” emergency efforts of veterinarians and zoo staff, he did not survive.

“Today is an incredibly hard day for all of us at the Minnesota Zoo and we will be mourning for quite some time,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley.

The tiger was undergoing a preventative health exam that included the collection of samples to assist with breeding efforts. The zoo said there are approximately 103 Amur tigers in AZA-accredited zoos in North America, and there are believed to be less than 500 of the animals surviving in the wild.

“This was a routine procedure that is a vital part of our care and conservation work for tigers,” said Dr. Taylor Yaw, the Minnesota Zoo’s Chief of Animal Care, Health and Conservation. “We plan weeks ahead for these types of exams. All necessary precautions were taken, and the team did everything within their power to save this animal. We’ll continue to learn more in the days and months ahead, and we are grateful for the support of the University of Minnesota’s pathology team for their expertise and support as a necropsy is conducted.”

Putin was born in 2009 in the Czech Republic and lived at the Denmark Zoo for six years before arriving at the Minnesota Zoo in 2015.

The zoo said Putin’s legacy lives on in his multiple cubs, including one born at the Minnesota Zoo in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers on March...
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff
Community of Jacksboro ready to rebuild
Jacksboro community ready to rebuild
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
The community of Granger, Texas, saw widespread damage from a March 21 tornado that officials...
Texas teen gifted new truck after escaping tornado’s wrath
The Academy Awards will present a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service...
94th Academy Awards to bring back hosts, red carpet
As the war in Ukraine intensifies, it's taking a toll on some of the most innocent and...
Ukrainian girl, 11 shot through face by Russian soldier while fleeing city
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis