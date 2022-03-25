Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Chamber of Commerce Circuit program talks conflict resolution

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Conflict in the workplace is not an easy subject to discuss but members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Circuit program are learning how to get through it.

On Thursday, members held their third monthly meeting as the guest speaker and human resource consultant Penny Miller talked to the group about how to handle conflict and move on after it.

“Penny is teaching all about the key to conflict resolution or as I like to call it ‘let’s not get ready to rumble,’” Taylor Davis, director of business retention at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s so critical for us to have programs around for professional development, networking and creating opportunities for fellowship and communication because it’s the only way we’re going to keep our community thriving.”

Davis said the circuit program started in 2020 and it’s for people ages 18-40 looking to grow professionally, which in turn, they hope will help the community. The program currently has 41 members and it’s free to anyone interested.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers on March...
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff
Community of Jacksboro ready to rebuild
Jacksboro community ready to rebuild
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims

Latest News

Temps look to climb into the 90s Sunday
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
The program is about helping more than just those five accusers but their families as well.
First Step BIPP program helps accusers turn lives around
Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff