WF Chamber of Commerce Circuit program talks conflict resolution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Conflict in the workplace is not an easy subject to discuss but members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Circuit program are learning how to get through it.

On Thursday, members held their third monthly meeting as the guest speaker and human resource consultant Penny Miller talked to the group about how to handle conflict and move on after it.

“Penny is teaching all about the key to conflict resolution or as I like to call it ‘let’s not get ready to rumble,’” Taylor Davis, director of business retention at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s so critical for us to have programs around for professional development, networking and creating opportunities for fellowship and communication because it’s the only way we’re going to keep our community thriving.”

Davis said the circuit program started in 2020 and it’s for people ages 18-40 looking to grow professionally, which in turn, they hope will help the community. The program currently has 41 members and it’s free to anyone interested.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.