Wichita County provides COVID update for week of March 25

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and nine new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of March 25, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The victim was in their 50s. The health district also reported five new recoveries.

Health officials report four Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending March 25, 2022 there were 9 new cases, 1 death, 4 hospitalizations and 5 recoveries.

Death: 584 (up 1) - 32,756 (50s)

There are 3 (33%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 6 (67%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 4 new re-infection cases. Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 4 (100%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 3, 1 is up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a re-infection.

Positivity Rate = 2.4%

Total Hospitalizations = 4

Stable - 2

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

