Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Cooper Matlock, a 6-year-old boy in Bowie, came up with the idea to sell lemonade to help raise money for families impacted by tornadoes that hit Montague County on Monday.

In just two days, Cooper has raised over $100. One of his customers was 5-year-old Rhett Ramos. His home was lost in the tornado and his family will be a part of receiving those funds.

“There’s a tornado in Bowie and a lot of houses got smashed. My boys know how to run a little lemonade stand and then I can help by donating food or running errands or donating, whatever I can do too so I think everybody can help in a different way.”

Cooper’s mom Kathy said the family, along with tons of volunteers in the Bowie community, will be helping the Ramos family with cleanup and searching for any salvageable items that could be left in the debris.

If you want to help donate to the Ramos family they have a benefit account set-up at Jacksboro National Bank. You can also mail checks to P.O. Box 271 Bowie Texas 76230.

