Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers on March 20. Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the story.

“We had received a call about a female that had been assaulted at a residence over on North 8th, so the officers ended up over to the house and were able to set up a perimeter around the house,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD PIO, said. “The victim had actually been assaulted for several days and wasn’t allowed to leave the house. She was able to eventually escape from there and go call for help. He had produced a weapon, he had stabbed her and beat her a couple of times where she had lost consciousness at one point.”

“First thing we knew was there were cop cars coming from both directions and then when they put the yellow tape of each end of the street, that’s when it got crazy,” Rodney Gilroy, a Wichita Falls resident, said.

“You know after years of doing that, it becomes kind of a routine feeling because you’ve worked so long together that you know exactly what everyone’s job is, you know their going to do their job,” Eipper said.

“It’s very nerve racking, especially right across the street because you see a lot of activity going on over there and you never really know what’s happening but it was wild,” Gilroy said.

“We always try to get everyone to come out voluntarily because we want everyone to be safe, that’s including the suspect we want him to come out voluntarily and the negotiators are on scene trying to get in touch with him,” Eipper said.

“He never would come out and work with us, so the next point is to make it uncomfortable somehow, so that might be turning off the air conditioner, if it’s really hot or sending gas in and he still didn’t come out,” Eipper said. “So the last thing that we do is go in and actually search for the suspect and that’s what our team did. They went in and found him hiding in the attic.”

Jorge Gonzalez, 23, was taken into custody at around 10 p.m. that day.

