First Step BIPP program helps accusers turn lives around

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Accusers going through First Step’s Battering Intervention and Prevention program have completed their seventh week of taking steps to begin turning their lives around.

The program is about helping more than just those five accusers but their families as well.

First Step‘s BIPP Program Coordinator Stacey Lingbeeck said even though weeks of special domestic violence training began last year, the first class started in January.

Those five accusers that have been referred by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services are learning techniques and traits to help them identify what equal relationships should look like.

“Everything is equal in the partnership so mutual respect and responsible parenting. It’s really an amazing program we go over your actions the intents the beliefs and the effects of others,” said Lingbeeck.

The course is a 24-week program. That costs $25 a week and while it can be used to fulfill probation requirements, it also offers a lifelong resource of support.

“They can have that support with each other to help in that process of living non-violent and what’s awesome about that too is after five years of no more re-offenses they can be hired on as a facilitator,” said Lingbeeck.

Lingbeeck said they also welcome self-referrals into the BIPP program for anyone who recognizes there needs to be a change within themselves. Another fact about the program is that it is possible thanks to a group of Texoma women called Impact 100 who donated an $81,000 grant to the non profit last year.

