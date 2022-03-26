High school softball and baseball, March 25, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from Friday night.

Final softball scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Nocona 0 Holliday 19 Mineral Wells 4 Graham 17 Hirschi 0 Vernon 15 Breckenridge 9 Jacksboro 7 Burkburnett 1 Iowa Park 25 Windthorst 6 Archer City 11

NOCONA VS. HOLLIDAY

Final baseball scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Seymour 17 Quanah 7 Mineral Wells 4 Graham 17 Olney 13 Electra 0 Nocona 0 Holliday 18 Azle 10 WFHS 1 Hirschi 0 Vernon 32 City View 0 Bowie 18

CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE

