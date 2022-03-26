Email City Guide
High school softball and baseball, March 25, 2022

Bowie defeated City View in baseball
Bowie defeated City View in baseball(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from Friday night.

Final softball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Nocona0Holliday19
Mineral Wells4Graham17
Hirschi0Vernon15
Breckenridge9Jacksboro7
Burkburnett1Iowa Park25
Windthorst6Archer City11

NOCONA VS. HOLLIDAY

Final baseball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Seymour17Quanah7
Mineral Wells4Graham17
Olney13Electra0
Nocona0Holliday18
Azle10WFHS1
Hirschi0Vernon32
City View0Bowie18

CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE

