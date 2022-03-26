High school softball and baseball, March 25, 2022
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from Friday night.
Final softball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Nocona
|0
|Holliday
|19
|Mineral Wells
|4
|Graham
|17
|Hirschi
|0
|Vernon
|15
|Breckenridge
|9
|Jacksboro
|7
|Burkburnett
|1
|Iowa Park
|25
|Windthorst
|6
|Archer City
|11
NOCONA VS. HOLLIDAY
Final baseball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Seymour
|17
|Quanah
|7
|Mineral Wells
|4
|Graham
|17
|Olney
|13
|Electra
|0
|Nocona
|0
|Holliday
|18
|Azle
|10
|WFHS
|1
|Hirschi
|0
|Vernon
|32
|City View
|0
|Bowie
|18
CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE
