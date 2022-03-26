Jacksboro community ready to rebuild

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacksboro officials said it will be months before things get back to normal. They are asking for help because they believe with a few more hands on deck, reconstruction can begin.

“We want people to rebuild here, we want people to come back to Jacksboro and we want and need all the support we can get,” Scott Haynes, Jacksboro Chief of Police, said.

It’s nothing new to see the Jacksboro community showing up for their neighbors.

“We are a resilient community,” Haynes said. “I am not surprised by the response of our high school kids, community, families working together in the community. I am not surprised by that.”

“It is absolutely inspiring and humbling to see so many working so hard to put this community back together,” Leslie Chalmers, executive director for Jacksboro EDC, said. “Those who don’t even live here, the sacrifices that they are making, the donations, the gifts they are sending to help us do that.”

Materials have been sparse since before the tornado hit, but donations of all kinds are making their way to Jack County. It has helped the spirit of those hoping to rebuild.

“Yes, we are going to have some challenges but as you can see we are facing them head on and making sure we win in the end,” Chalmers said.

Haynes said the city has reached out to FEMA in hopes of receiving additional federal assistance, which would be a blessing, city officials say.

“From an economic development standpoint, I think we are going to have to get creative and go back to the drawing board,” Chalmers said. “We had several things that were on our checklist that we were working towards and those have kind of taken a step back now, but we are very determined in working with our city officials and just to get to the end goal of growth and advancement for Jacksboro.”

Officials said tragedies like these can rip a community apart, but not Jacksboro.

“I am confident that we are all going to collaborate, partner and work together,” Haynes said. “We are going to make Jacksboro a great place to live and continue to be a great place to live.”

“What is encouraging is to watch this community and how it has come together,” Chalmers said. “Circumstances like this could pull us apart but it has done the exact opposite, it has pulled us together on a whole other level.”

City officials said there are three ways you can help. You can pray for the community of Jacksboro, come out and help with the rebuild process or you can donate monetarily.

You can see what materials they need by visiting their website.

