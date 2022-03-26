Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday’s softball matchup between Nocona and Holliday started off like any usual pregame; batting practices in the cages and long toss in the outfield. But, the pregame was also different.

Orange jerseys now swapped for angelic white shirts, tears at the mound instead of pump-up speeches, and the #25 all over the field.

“It didn’t hit me until I got out of shock, and I finally realized she’s gone,” senior Makenna Nobile said.

Friday wasn’t just a regular game for the Indians; it was the first time they took their home field since the passing of former star athlete Laci Stone. Stone died during a car accident while traveling with her college golf team last Tuesday and eight other people.

“It won’t make sense for a while, and it still hurts, and it’ll hurt for a long time,” junior Tobie Cable said.

There’s hurt, and there’s heartache.

“There’s a void there, and it’ll never be the same without her,” senior Stephanie Gutierrez said.

Nobile, Gutierrez, and Cable didn’t just lose a former teammate; they lost a friend, a leader, and a role model.

“Just seeing how she was with other people, like helping them up when they were down or didn’t believe in themselves, makes me want to step up,” Gutierrez said.

Stepping up. It’s what was a part of Laci Stone’s DNA.

While the Indians have not always won games, Laci always won by spreading her attitude to others, which still hasn’t changed a bit.

“We just got to play for her. She would want us to play this game,” Nobile said.

So when you’re down, always like step back up like Laci. When you get hit, keep moving forward and play like Laci. Live like Laci and, most importantly, love like Laci.

Laci’s family has set up a GoFundMe in her name. To donate, click here.

