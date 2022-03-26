Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northbound Central Freeway in Wichita Falls has been closed after a wreck caused damage to the overpass.

TxDOT cameras show traffic backed up on Central Freeway around 7:30 p.m..
TxDOT cameras show traffic backed up on Central Freeway around 7:30 p.m..(TxDOT)

TxDOT officials said a semi wrecked and a large piece of machinery came off, leaving holes in the freeway. Engineers are evaluating the damage.

Northbound Central Freeway traffic is being diverted to Broad Street, and drivers will get back on the freeway at the 5th Street entrance to I-44/US 287/US 281.

6th Street below the overpass is also closed at this time. Southbound Central Freeway remains open.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers on March...
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff
Community of Jacksboro ready to rebuild
Jacksboro community ready to rebuild
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims

Latest News

Temps look to climb into the 90s Sunday
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
The program is about helping more than just those five accusers but their families as well.
First Step BIPP program helps accusers turn lives around
Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff