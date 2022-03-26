Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northbound Central Freeway in Wichita Falls has been closed after a wreck caused damage to the overpass.

TxDOT cameras show traffic backed up on Central Freeway around 7:30 p.m.. (TxDOT)

TxDOT officials said a semi wrecked and a large piece of machinery came off, leaving holes in the freeway. Engineers are evaluating the damage.

Northbound Central Freeway traffic is being diverted to Broad Street, and drivers will get back on the freeway at the 5th Street entrance to I-44/US 287/US 281.

6th Street below the overpass is also closed at this time. Southbound Central Freeway remains open.

