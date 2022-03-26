Temps look to climb into the 90s Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 43 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have clear skies with a low of 55.

Monday, we will have a high of 90 with windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 35.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 85 with a 40% chance of thunderstorms. These storms will develop late in the evening and overnight hours. Some may be on the strong to severe side.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.