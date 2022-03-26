Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Temps look to climb into the 90s Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 43 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have clear skies with a low of 55.

Monday, we will have a high of 90 with windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 35.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 85 with a 40% chance of thunderstorms. These storms will develop late in the evening and overnight hours. Some may be on the strong to severe side.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Teammates remember her spirit
Nocona holds first softball game since Laci Stone’s death
One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers on March...
Crime of the Week: Suspect found in crawl space after standoff
Community of Jacksboro ready to rebuild
Jacksboro community ready to rebuild
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims
Boy sells lemonade to raise money for Montague County tornado victims

Latest News

Summer-Like Weekend
Great Looking Weekend
Temperatures this weekend could climb into the 90s
Warming Up into the Weekend
Warming Up into the Weekend