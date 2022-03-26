Email City Guide
VITA program appointments booked until April 18 tax filing deadline

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With just three weeks left until the April 18 deadline for filing income taxes, the North Texas Area United Way VITA program staff said they are no longer booking appointments.

Anyone still looking to file will have to be a walk-in. They said they have appointments booked solid until the filing deadline, and the wait for walk-ins could be anywhere from 15 minutes to six hours.

“If you’re going to be a walk-in, you have to realize appointments are seen first,” Genevieve Anderson, VITA coordinator, said. “Pack your patience or, unfortunately, go to a paid preparer. You may have to sit for however long but that doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to get seen. You may end up being my friend for multiple days.”

Anderson said for the past two weeks, they’ve have four volunteers out sick, but they still continued to keep appointments. She also said she doesn’t believe there will be an IRS extension for this year.

