Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Burn ban issued in Comanche County

(AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Board of County Commissioners has issued a burn ban until April 11.

It’s unlawful for anyone to set fire to forest, grass, range, crop or other woodlands and all outdoor burning is prohibited.

Road construction sites are suggested to have a water pumper on standby while equipment is used in grassy areas.

Wielding, cutting torch and grinding activities will need to be done on a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet and welding blankets or screens to cover flammable vegetation. Wind speeds must also be under 20 miles an hour and a fire watch, other than the wielder, will need to present with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

Grilling is allowed if the activity is conducted on a nonflammable surface and at least five feet away from vegetation.

Prescribed burns will also have to follow Oklahoma Forestry Service guidelines.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

Latest News

The Wichita Falls planning division staff is leading an effort to focus on revitalizing...
City of Wichita Falls plans to create neighborhood revitalization committee
All will focus on the realignment of the four zoning districts downtown.
Zoning realignment meetings may help shape the future of downtown WF
Pictured left to right: Zaybien Bisbee, Cyntia Perez, Brynlee Koch, Leila Dillard, instructor...
Four WFISD TAFE students compete at state competition
You can make a difference in the life of a scout.
NWTC Boy Scouts to host golf tournament fundraiser