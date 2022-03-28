First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Clouds will develop as the day goes on. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly cloudy skies.

For your Tuesday, we will have a First Alert Weather Day. There are a couple of reasons we will have this. We are going to have near-critical level fire weather parameters during the day.

However, we are also anticipating strong to severe storms Tuesday night. A squall line will move through Texoma late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

The biggest severe threat with this system is strong winds and pocket change-sized hail. However, a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday, temps will start in the upper-60s and fall into the mid-50s as the day progresses. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 41 with clearing skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 44 with partly cloudy skies.

