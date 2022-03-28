Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Clouds will develop as the day goes on. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly cloudy skies.

For your Tuesday, we will have a First Alert Weather Day. There are a couple of reasons we will have this. We are going to have near-critical level fire weather parameters during the day.

However, we are also anticipating strong to severe storms Tuesday night. A squall line will move through Texoma late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

The biggest severe threat with this system is strong winds and pocket change-sized hail. However, a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday, temps will start in the upper-60s and fall into the mid-50s as the day progresses. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 41 with clearing skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 44 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
weather
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Temps look to climb into the 90s Sunday