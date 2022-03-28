First Alert Weather Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong south winds combined with low relative humidity brings the chance for wild fires to the area on Tuesday especially out west where the air will be the driest. By night, a strong cold front brings a chance for thunderstorms. Some of those may produce gusty winds and small hail. We’ll be on the backside of the storm system Wednesday with gusty north winds and cooler temperatures. Another chance for rain comes Friday.

