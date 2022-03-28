Email City Guide
First Alert Weather Day

By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong south winds combined with low relative humidity brings the chance for wild fires to the area on Tuesday especially out west where the air will be the driest. By night, a strong cold front brings a chance for thunderstorms. Some of those may produce gusty winds and small hail. We’ll be on the backside of the storm system Wednesday with gusty north winds and cooler temperatures. Another chance for rain comes Friday.

