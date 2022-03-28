Four WFISD TAFE students compete at state competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four students from the Career Education Center’s Texas Association of Future Educators represented Texoma at the recent Teach Tomorrow Summit Conference and state competition.

Participants included McNiel students Leila Dillard and Brynlee Koch, and Rider students Cyntia Perez and Zaybien Bisbee.

Dillard did so well in the state competition that she will now compete in the national competition, called Educators Rising, and will travel to Washington D.C. this summer.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.