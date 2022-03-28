Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Four WFISD TAFE students compete at state competition

Pictured left to right: Zaybien Bisbee, Cyntia Perez, Brynlee Koch, Leila Dillard, instructor...
Pictured left to right: Zaybien Bisbee, Cyntia Perez, Brynlee Koch, Leila Dillard, instructor Erin Dillard.(Wichita Falls ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four students from the Career Education Center’s Texas Association of Future Educators represented Texoma at the recent Teach Tomorrow Summit Conference and state competition.

Participants included McNiel students Leila Dillard and Brynlee Koch, and Rider students Cyntia Perez and Zaybien Bisbee.

Dillard did so well in the state competition that she will now compete in the national competition, called Educators Rising, and will travel to Washington D.C. this summer.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

Latest News

Conflict in the workplace is not an easy subject to discuss but members of the Wichita Falls...
WF Chamber of Commerce Circuit program talks conflict resolution
There was a murder mystery dinner party in Wichita Falls hosted by the 50 Plus Zone at the...
50 Plus Zone members attend murderer mystery dinner party
Family loses home in Montague Co. tornado
Family loses home in Montague Co. tornadoes
Wichita Falls hops into Easter festivities with an egg hunt.
City of Wichita Falls to host 2022 Easter Egg Hunt