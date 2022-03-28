MSU Texas appoints Mazachek as president

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University officially has a new president.

JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., will begin her tenure as the 12th president of MSU Texas effective May 23, three weeks after the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents unanimously selected her as the sole finalist for the position.

She will become the second woman in the 100-year history of the university to serve as president, following Dr. Suzanne Shipley’s retirement in August 2021.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have been appointed to serve as the 12th president of MSU Texas,” Mazachek said. “I am thrilled to join the MSU Texas community in a few weeks and look forward to beginning our work together, building upon the university’s tremendous foundation of excellence and mapping our vision and plan for an outstanding future.”

Mazachek is spending two days this week visiting with academic and governance groups on campus and will return in April to meet the community at large, according to MSU Texas.

“It is an honor to appoint Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek as the 12th president of Midwestern State University,” Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., Texas Tech University System chancellor, said. “MSU Texas is a university on the rise, and I am confident Dr. Mazachek matches this trajectory. She is a proven leader with an outstanding tenure in higher education and has achieved excellence at every level. There is a bright future ahead for MSU Texas, and I am excited to envision and achieve the potential for this remarkable institution and its surrounding communities under the leadership of Dr. Mazachek.”

Mazachek has been at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, for 30 years, and currently serves as vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor. She also served Washburn in leadership roles as foundation president and CEO, dean of the School of Business and as a tenured faculty member.

“I am excited to begin our work together,” Mazachek said. “As we celebrate 100 years of providing high-quality education and making a meaningful impact for our students, alumni, community, region and the State of Texas, we also will work together to ensure our aspirations for MSU Texas are realized.”

MSU Texas officials said Mazachek’s appointment is the culmination of a nationwide search that began in October 2021 and attracted more than 60 applicants.

“This is a historic moment in the 100-year history of this respected institution,” J. Michael Lewis, chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents, said. “My family’s history in Olney, Texas, dates to 1888, and throughout my life I have held Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls and this community in high regard. Dr. Mazachek is a dynamic leader who will position this exceptional university for continued greatness both in and for this community and in our state. It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Mazachek into the Texas Tech University System family as the next transformative leader of MSU Texas.”

