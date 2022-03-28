NWTC Boy Scouts to host golf tournament fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Northwest Texas Council of the Boy Scouts of America is offering the community a chance to support the Boy Scouts while also enjoying a round of golf.

The Boy Scout Golf Classic will take place on April 22 at the Champions Course at Weeks Park.

Participants will help provide camp scholarships, guidance in leadership development, build confidence and create adventures of a lifetime for at-risk youth, according to the Boy Scouts of America. A round of golf, lunch, a player gift package and reception will also be provided.

Pricing and more information can be found here.

