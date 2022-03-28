Email City Guide
TBI to support Ukraine through blood donations

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute has announced a initiative to raise money in support of Ukraine blood banks.

“It is always important to donate blood,” Ben Schaffner, TBI account consultant, said. “Of course, that’s what we set ourselves apart from is supporting our local hospitals and keeping our blood local, so this is just an extra step that we can take and supply out into the world for tragedies that have happened like that.”

From March 24 to March 31, TBI will make a $10 donation to the Global Blood Fund, a charity supporting Ukrainian blood banks, for each donor who foregoes taking a t-shirt upon donation.

“The Global Blood Fund is designed to help blood banks throughout the world,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of the Texas Blood Institute, said. “Any way we can help our fellow blood centers, especially in times of crisis, we jump at the opportunity. Our loyal donors are heroes who help save lives and this is a chance to make an impact globally.”

TBI officials said blood donations typically take about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

