Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, is back in Texas Department of Public Safety custody following his arrest March 23 in Dallas.

Harris is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang and has been wanted since October 2021.

During his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and wounding of the victim’s child, Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest.

Harris’ trial continued in absentia, with Harris being found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Harris has a history of weapons offenses and in 2011, was arrested for a probation violation on federal charges. In 2015 and 2018, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harris was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on February 17, 2022.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

