TxDOT sets northbound Central Freeway closures, detours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northbound Central Freeway in Wichita Falls has been closed after a wreck caused damage to the overpass last Friday.

TxDOT officials said a semi wrecked and a large piece of machinery came off, leaving holes in the freeway. Here’s a list of closures and detours TxDOT officials released for the affected area:

The northbound U.S. 287/281 elevated freeway is closed to all traffic

All northbound vehicles will detour at Broad Street and drive below the freeway for seven blocks to re-enter at 8th Street

Drivers re-entering the highway will be restricted to the two right lanes until north of the 6th Street overpass

The City of Wichita Falls’ Traffic Department is monitoring and adjusting signal timing to ensure smooth traffic flow on Broad Street

All eastbound U.S. 82/Kell Freeway traffic is detoured to the Broad Street exit ramp

Both eastbound U.S. 82/Kell “Flyovers” to northbound I-44/U.S. 287 and to southbound U.S. 287 are closed

6th Street is closed (underneath the overpass) between BU 277A/Seymour Highway and Broad Street

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.

TxDOT officials are also reminding drivers that the existing lane closures for northbound and southbound U.S. 287 remain in place at Holliday Creek and Old Jacksboro Highway. Northbound U.S. 281 will remain detoured onto the U.S. 287 northbound frontage road.

This final item is part of a preventative maintenance project that started the end of January and has nothing to do with the northbound Central Freeway overpass wreck.

