Boil order issued for City of Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - City officials in Vernon have issued a boil order after a water main break caused pressure in the city’s water towers to drop.

All customers should boil their water for a minimum of two minutes in order to kill any potential bacteria.

Water should be boiled prior to being used for washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking or cooking.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

