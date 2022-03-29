Email City Guide
Carrigan Center updates COVID-19 testing hours

By Emily Beaman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD announced Tuesday that Carrigan Career Center has changed its COVID-19 testing hours.

The new hours were attributed to the decrease in COVID-19 cases in Wichita County. The Center has been intermittently providing tests for WFISD affiliates throughout the pandemic.

Carrigan Center will be open to students and staff on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

