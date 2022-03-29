Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls plans to create neighborhood revitalization committee

The Wichita Falls planning division staff is leading an effort to focus on revitalizing...
The Wichita Falls planning division staff is leading an effort to focus on revitalizing neighborhoods.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls planning division is leading an effort to focus on revitalizing neighborhoods.

They are working on turning surveys collected from recent meetings into a finalized report. That report will be used to create a neighborhood revitalization committee that will work on turning plans on paper into reality.

“That’s a part of governance,” Fabian Medellin, City of Wichita Falls planning administrator II, said. “This is a program that we want to be shaped by this community so that way they can have a stake and that ownership in this program and move forward.”

Medellin said during the meetings they learned that residents wanted more grocery stores and pharmacies in their communities and hope to have that report ready very soon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

Latest News

All will focus on the realignment of the four zoning districts downtown.
Zoning realignment meetings may help shape the future of downtown WF
Pictured left to right: Zaybien Bisbee, Cyntia Perez, Brynlee Koch, Leila Dillard, instructor...
Four WFISD TAFE students compete at state competition
You can make a difference in the life of a scout.
NWTC Boy Scouts to host golf tournament fundraiser
Burn ban issued in Comanche County