City of Wichita Falls plans to create neighborhood revitalization committee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls planning division is leading an effort to focus on revitalizing neighborhoods.

They are working on turning surveys collected from recent meetings into a finalized report. That report will be used to create a neighborhood revitalization committee that will work on turning plans on paper into reality.

“That’s a part of governance,” Fabian Medellin, City of Wichita Falls planning administrator II, said. “This is a program that we want to be shaped by this community so that way they can have a stake and that ownership in this program and move forward.”

Medellin said during the meetings they learned that residents wanted more grocery stores and pharmacies in their communities and hope to have that report ready very soon.

