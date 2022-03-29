Email City Guide
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct.(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Hawaii County police say they arrested and charged “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to police, the arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar Sunday, Hawaii News Now reported. The 29-year-old was allegedly yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke.

At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song.

Police said Miller later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Both of those actions led to a disorderly conduct and harassment offense.

The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times but to no avail, police said.

Miller was arrested, charged and released after posting $500 bail.

He played the DC Comics character in the 2017′s “Justice League” and is set to star in “The Flash” feature film scheduled for release in June 2023.

