Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MPEC switches to Ticketmaster

The MPEC says it's a more efficient and convenient system of purchasing tickets.
The MPEC says it's a more efficient and convenient system of purchasing tickets.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
By Emily Beaman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls MPEC will be switching its ticketing software to Ticketmaster starting in April.

The change to Ticketmaster will allow customers to choose between options for emailed, mailed or will-call tickets through a user-friendly interface. Additionally, this change allows the MPEC to transition from tearing tickets to using handheld scanning devices for entry into an event.

Due to the transition into a new system, tickets for all events will not be available to purchase from March 30 at noon to April 1 at 10:30 a.m. All tickets that were purchased before the transition will still be valid and allow admission into an event.

For questions or concerns, contact the MPEC at (940) 716-5500.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
Overpass damage shuts down northbound Central Freeway
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

Latest News

While it's still uncertain when students will go back into the classroom, the big thing is...
Carrigan Center updates COVID-19 testing hours
Boil Order
Boil order issued for City of Vernon
First Alert Weather Day
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
The Wichita Falls planning division staff is leading an effort to focus on revitalizing...
City of Wichita Falls plans to create neighborhood revitalization committee