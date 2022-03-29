MPEC switches to Ticketmaster

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls MPEC will be switching its ticketing software to Ticketmaster starting in April.

The change to Ticketmaster will allow customers to choose between options for emailed, mailed or will-call tickets through a user-friendly interface. Additionally, this change allows the MPEC to transition from tearing tickets to using handheld scanning devices for entry into an event.

Due to the transition into a new system, tickets for all events will not be available to purchase from March 30 at noon to April 1 at 10:30 a.m. All tickets that were purchased before the transition will still be valid and allow admission into an event.

For questions or concerns, contact the MPEC at (940) 716-5500.

