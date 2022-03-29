Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a First Alert Weather Day. There are a couple of reasons we will have this.

We will have critical level fire weather parameters during the day. However, we are also anticipating strong to severe storms Tuesday night.

A squall line will move through Texoma late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The biggest severe threat with this system is strong winds and up to quarter-sized hail.

However, a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday, temps will start in the mid-60s and fall into the mid-50s as the day progresses. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 41 with clearing skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 70 with a 20% chance of rain. Thursday night, we will have a low of 42 with partly cloudy skies.

