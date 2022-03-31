WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Flu cases are on the rise in Wichita County and health officials said there is a connection to COVID.

They said studies and data since the pandemic began have shown that the typical flu season might be changed forever.

“Over the last month, we have seen an increase in flu and other flu-like illnesses as well, which is out of season for what we normally see,” Dr. Jake Kaiser, Pediatrician at Pediatrics Associates, said. “This is kind of the end of our typical flu season.”

Even the illnesses we consider “normal” were affected by the pandemic. Doctors said they’re seeing an abnormal increase in flu cases due in part to COVID-19.

“With all the mandates, the mask mandates and precautions we didn’t see a whole lot of our normal cold and flu stuff go around last winter,” Kaiser said. “It was very bizarre.”

In a rare silver lining for the pandemic, doctors said the flu and other viruses almost disappeared over the last two years because of the precautions being taken for COVID.

“Social distancing, we were wearing mask, we were hyper vigilant with washing our hands,” Lou Kreidler, Health Director for the Wichita Falls/Wichita County Public Health District, said. “All of those things helped prevent the spread of flu because it is a respiratory illness, so all of those things that we were doing to help prevent COVID actually made the flu season almost non-existent.”

With mandates lifting across the nation, health officials believe they will continue to see a rise in flu and other illnesses. Also, that this may become a seasonal occurrence.

“We see all the time kids positive with strep and the flu at the same time,” Kaiser said. “You could have two viruses at the same time too so you could have COVID and flu. We have seen it a couple times here and there but thankfully it is still very rare.”

“The risk with that is that anytime you have one respiratory illness that can cause severe symptoms that’s enough, but when you compound that with another respiratory symptom it increases your chances of having pneumonia of having serious complications,” Kreidler said.

Doctors and health officials said it feels good to get into a new normal way of life, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t learn from what the pandemic taught us.

This includes continuing to wash your hands often, staying home if you are not feeling well, and even wearing a mask if you have to leave your house while you aren’t feeling well.

