Pecan industry gets ready for season

Experts say the nut can be the ultimate side hustle or a meticulous failure
By Michael Grace
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think of Texas, what do you picture? A juicy steak the size of your head or maybe a packed football stadium on Friday night? Well, you can’t think of the Lone Star State without also thinking of the almighty pecan.

“This is an important part in Texas agriculture,” Dr. Monte Nesbitt, pecan specialist at Texas A&M Agrilife, said.

But, the prized nut can also become a cracked gem.

Tim Hunter has worked with pecans for more than 53 years in Wichita County and said that the only thing the trees will bear is costly mistakes without immense attention to detail.

“Whether it’s insects, disease, water, fertilization or a combination of all, it could be a reduced crop yield or no crop at all,” Hunter said.

The average price for a pound of pecans is around $1, with some trees producing 500 to 1,000 pounds a season. So, while big farms may get by, a poor yield may be the difference between missing a car payment or going on a family vacation for those growing in their own backyard.

“The Hotter’N Hell race in August...that’s an insane amount of stress on a human being, but those same stresses of high heat days, moderate humidity, and absence of rainfall are extremely stressful on pecan trees,” Nesbitt said.

So, while the process of pecans may be grueling and meticulous, it can also be the perfect side hustle. Just know that prized nut can quickly become a cracked gem, and it can to just about anyone.

“People consider me an expert, but even I have blown it from time to time because I’m not paying attention and catch it later and go ‘well, rats! I messed up,’” Hunter said.

If you’d like to learn more about the Do’s and Don’ts of the pecan industry, be sure to visit the River Bend Nature Center this Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. for a pecan clink. Admission is $10.

