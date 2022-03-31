Email City Guide
Rain Chances Return Tomorrow Night

By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fast moving storm system brings rain and storms our way late Friday afternoon and night. Some of the rain could come down hard at times. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for Friday as highs reach the middle 70s. Saturdays’ weather looks terrific with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Another chance for rain and storms heads our way Sunday and Monday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

